MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Steelers vs. Packers in Week 8
TENNIS-ATP-SUI
Proud parents change flight plans to watch Brazilian teenager Fonseca win Swiss final
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks
Penguins forward Rickard Rakell to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_dkmvpodds_251026.jpg
Maye, Mayfield undervalued in MVP futures market
nbc_psnff_clip2pitdfense_251026.jpg
Harrison: PIT’s defensive errors are ‘disturbing’
nbc_simms_denverdallas_251026.jpg
Broncos stay hot against the Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Austin Reaves take over with 51 points and 11 boards to earn Lakers win without Doncic, LeBron

  
Published October 27, 2025 01:35 AM

Anyone wondering why Austin Reaves is going to get a massive raise next summer just had to watch him on Sunday night.

With Luka Doncic (sprained finger/lower body contusion) and LeBron James (sciatica) in street clothes, Reaves was the next man up and put up 51 points — with six 3-pointers and going 21-of-22 from the free throw line — while adding 11 rebounds and nine assists to lift the Lakers past the Kings 127-120.

Reaves took over in the fourth quarter, the way they will need him to until Doncic returns. Reaves was subbed back in with the Lakers down four and a little over nine minutes left on the clock, and he scored 15 points the rest of the way — including four clutch free throws late — to secure the win. That performance had LeBron shouting out his guy.

Reaves had some help. Deandre Ayton controlled the paint and scored 22 points with 15 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura added 18 points.

Zach LaVine led the Kings with 32, while DeMar DeRozan scored 21.

