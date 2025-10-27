Watch Austin Reaves take over with 51 points and 11 boards to earn Lakers win without Doncic, LeBron

Anyone wondering why Austin Reaves is going to get a massive raise next summer just had to watch him on Sunday night.

With Luka Doncic (sprained finger/lower body contusion) and LeBron James (sciatica) in street clothes, Reaves was the next man up and put up 51 points — with six 3-pointers and going 21-of-22 from the free throw line — while adding 11 rebounds and nine assists to lift the Lakers past the Kings 127-120.

No Luka, No LeBron, No Problem. Austin Reaves goes for 51 against the Kings! 🤯



🎥 Spectrum SportsNet pic.twitter.com/w8I7RiXoKO — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 27, 2025

Reaves took over in the fourth quarter, the way they will need him to until Doncic returns. Reaves was subbed back in with the Lakers down four and a little over nine minutes left on the clock, and he scored 15 points the rest of the way — including four clutch free throws late — to secure the win. That performance had LeBron shouting out his guy.

50 piece 🐔 nugget!!!!! That boy AR TOOOO TOUGH!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 27, 2025

Reaves had some help. Deandre Ayton controlled the paint and scored 22 points with 15 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura added 18 points.

Zach LaVine led the Kings with 32, while DeMar DeRozan scored 21.