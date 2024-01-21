 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF: JAN 22 PGA - The American Express
Tee times and pairings for the final round of The American Express
The American Express - Round Three
Amateur Dunlap fires 60 (!) to lead Burns, JT at AmEx
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Three
L. Ko leads Pano by two entering final round of LPGA’s TOC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_dunlaprd3lites_240120.jpg
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd3_240120.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Damian Lillard drop 45 points on Pistons in Bucks win.

  
Published January 20, 2024 07:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 03: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 03, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Getty Images

Defense? Who needs defense?

There was precious little of it Saturday when the Pistons took on the Bucks in a matinee — the Pistons had a 126.2 offensive rating and lost — and Damian Lillard took full advantage. Making his All-Star case on the final day of fan voting, he dropped 45 points on Detroit.

“Dame was so great tonight, and he was competing on both sides of the ball,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said, via the Associated Press. “I had no idea he had 45, but he’s a rhythm player and he definitely got into a rhythm out there. He made big shots, and that’s why he’s on this team.”

If you enjoy listening to the referee’s whistle, this game was for you — the Bucks had 49 free throw attempts, and the Bucks had 32. It left a game without much flow.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 with 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Brook Lopez scored 19 for the Bucks. Alec Burks boosted his trade stock with 33 points off the bench to lead Detroit, and rookie Ausar Thompson added a career-high 22 points with nine boards.

These two teams face each other again Monday in Detroit.

