Watch Dejounte Murray drain game-winner for second straight game, Hawks top Heat

All the trade buzz around Dejounte Murray doesn’t seem to be bothering him in the least.

For the second consecutive game Murray brought the ball up the court, pulled up, and drained a game-winner — this time from 3 to put the Hawks in front of the Heat with two seconds left, 109-108.

DEJOUNTE MURRAY. PULL-UP 3 FOR THE WIN.



His 2nd game-winner in a row after his buzzer-beater on Wednesday 🤯😱 pic.twitter.com/dKfJKUxAaJ — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2024

That proved to be the final bucket of the game. Trae Young was pumped (and that makes three wins in a row for what has been a disappointing Atlanta squad to this point in the season). Young had missed the game due to a non-COVID illness.

LFG!!!!!!! ANOTHA ONE!!!! LETS GO @ATLHawks !!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 20, 2024

Murray’s shot spoiled the night the Heat retired the jersey of franchise icon Udonis Haslem. Murray finished with 22 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 and Jalen Johnson had 15 for the victors. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each had 25 for the Heat.

