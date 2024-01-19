 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One
UCLA’s Omar Morales takes one-shot lead at prestigious Latin America Amateur
The American Express - Round Two
Burns fires 61 to lead AmEx, with U.S. Amateur champ two back
The American Express - Round Two
Amateur Dunlap (T-3) in new territory at AmEx, two off the lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240119.jpg
Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One
UCLA’s Omar Morales takes one-shot lead at prestigious Latin America Amateur
The American Express - Round Two
Burns fires 61 to lead AmEx, with U.S. Amateur champ two back
The American Express - Round Two
Amateur Dunlap (T-3) in new territory at AmEx, two off the lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240119.jpg
Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lakers, Bucks reportedly among teams interested in Dejounte Murray trade

  
Published January 19, 2024 06:00 PM
Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 17: Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks look on during the game on January 17, 2024 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

With Pascal Siakam in a new home, Dejounte Murray is now the best player likely to be traded before the Feb. 8 deadline — and teams are lining up for him.

That includes the Lakers and Bucks, according to two recent reports.

Murray would provide another shot creator the Lakers can rely on next to LeBron James (and boost the offense when he is on the bench). D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves offer some of that now, but the Lakers are looking for someone at another level — Murray was an All-Star at the point in San Antonio before moving over to two guard with Trae Young in Atlanta. The hope is a return to his natural role at the one rejuvenates the 27-year-old, who can do things like this.

What would the Lakers offer? From Jovan Buha at The Athletic:

The Lakers and Hawks have discussed potential frameworks of a deal, including a version late last week that centered on Russell, [Jalen] Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick and additional draft compensation, according to multiple team and league sources. Talks have since stalled, but are expected to pick back up closer to the deadline.

That trade doesn’t make a lot of sense for Atlanta — Russell is a worse version of Murray who would not fit next to Young, the 2029 pick is the real draw and it’s five years out — unless they can bring in a third team that takes on Russell and sends the Hawks other players that fit better, something Michael Scotto reported at Hoopshype. That seems a longshot, which is likely why talks have stalled, but if Murray wants to be in Los Angeles his agent will be searching for a third team.

The Milwaukee Bucks also are interested in landing Murray, reports Chris Haynes at Bleacher Report/TNT.

The problem for Milwaukee is that it’s even harder for them to construct a trade that would interest Atlanta than it is for Los Angeles. The Bucks are not deep and are not moving any of their top four (Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton or Brook Lopez) and don’t want to trade fan favorite and needed backup big Bobby Portis. That would leave the most likely trade offer being Pat Connaughton, Cameron Payne, one young player the Hawks like (MarJon Beauchamp?), plus a pick or picks. That is a terrible return from Atlanta’s perspective.

Miami reportedly is another team with interest in Murray and based on his Instagram story from before the Hawks played the Heat, that feeling may be mutual.

Beyond the Lakers, Bucks and Heat, there have been rumblings of interest in Murray from the 76ers, Nets and Pistons, although Detroit seems to be a real longshot. A return to San Antonio has been mentioned (they realize they need a real point guard next to Victor Wembanyama) and Murray reportedly would welcome that.

Murray will get traded before the deadline, Atlanta is ready to move on from this failed backcourt experiment, but where he lands is still very much up in the air.

Mentions
Dejounte Murray.png Dejounte Murray D_'Angelo Russell.png D'Angelo Russell Pat Connaughton.png Pat Connaughton Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks