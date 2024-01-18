 Skip navigation
Watch Dejounte Murray drain buzzer-beater game-winner for Hawks against Magic

  
Published January 18, 2024 01:56 AM
Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 17: Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on January 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

That’s one way to up your trade value.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero just drained a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left to tie the ga
me with the Hawks. Dejounte Murray brought up, weaved his way past halfcourt looking for a lane, went behind his back, got to his spot near the elbow and... ballgame.

The play had been designed to go to Trae Young, but the Magic fronted him and took away an inbounds to him, so Murray was the second option.

“I’m a react type of guy. I take what the defense is giving me,” Murray told the Associated Press. “Mid-range is my sweet spot. I made a great shot.”

Murray finished with a game-high 26, while Young had 18 points and 12 assists. Banchero led the Magic with 26.

