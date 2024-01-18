Watch Dejounte Murray drain buzzer-beater game-winner for Hawks against Magic

That’s one way to up your trade value.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero just drained a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left to tie the ga

me with the Hawks. Dejounte Murray brought up, weaved his way past halfcourt looking for a lane, went behind his back, got to his spot near the elbow and... ballgame.

The play had been designed to go to Trae Young, but the Magic fronted him and took away an inbounds to him, so Murray was the second option.

“I’m a react type of guy. I take what the defense is giving me,” Murray told the Associated Press. “Mid-range is my sweet spot. I made a great shot.”

Murray finished with a game-high 26, while Young had 18 points and 12 assists. Banchero led the Magic with 26.