Watch Domantas Sabonis’ putback game-winner, giving Sacramento first victory of season
Utah has been fiesty to start the season, knocking off the LA Clippers at home in the season opener, and coming close to going 2-0, up on Sacramento in the final 10 seconds Friday night.
Then Domantas Sabonis got the board and the putback.
DOMANTAS SABONIS FOR THE WIN 🚨— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2025
He hits the game-winner with 5.2 remaining for Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/TLEjmshCDe
Utah won 105-104, thanks to Sabonis’ putback and 31 on the night from Zach LaVine.
The SMOOTHEST of Zach LaVine's 31 PTS tonight?— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2025
This euro-step finish 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/O3qJOfXack
Malik Monk had 20 off the bench for the Kings, and Dennis Schroder scored 17. Utah’s Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 33.
The win meant Russell Westbrook — who had seven points off the bench for the Kings — got to light the beam for the first time.
you always remember your first beam 🟣🔦 pic.twitter.com/v9dA4tamcS— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 25, 2025