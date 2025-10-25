Watch Domantas Sabonis’ putback game-winner, giving Sacramento first victory of season

Utah has been fiesty to start the season, knocking off the LA Clippers at home in the season opener, and coming close to going 2-0, up on Sacramento in the final 10 seconds Friday night.

Then Domantas Sabonis got the board and the putback.

DOMANTAS SABONIS FOR THE WIN 🚨



He hits the game-winner with 5.2 remaining for Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/TLEjmshCDe — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2025

Utah won 105-104, thanks to Sabonis’ putback and 31 on the night from Zach LaVine.

The SMOOTHEST of Zach LaVine's 31 PTS tonight?



This euro-step finish 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/O3qJOfXack — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2025

Malik Monk had 20 off the bench for the Kings, and Dennis Schroder scored 17. Utah’s Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 33.

The win meant Russell Westbrook — who had seven points off the bench for the Kings — got to light the beam for the first time.