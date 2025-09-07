Watch Doncic score 42 for Slovenia, Antetokounmpo 37 for Greece, lifting their teams to EuroBasket wins

If the vote were to take place today, Luka Doncic would win EuroBasket MVP.

“Skinny” Doncic — who looks to be in the best shape of his career, a revenge body after Dallas dumped him — has dominated this tournament and on Sunday scored 42 with 10 boards to lift Slovenia past Italy and into the quarterfinals with a knockout round win.

Luka Magic ERUPTS for 42 PTS & 10 REB to lead Slovenia past Italy and advance to the #EuroBasket Quarter-Finals! pic.twitter.com/xkdq4Bjrfp — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 7, 2025

Italy was led by the Heat’s Simone Fontecchio, who scored 22 points in the loss.

Slovenia’s win sets up a showdown Tuesday with defending World Cup champion Germany, led by Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Sacramento’s Dennis Schroder.

In other action Sunday at EuroBasket in the Round of 16 elimination games:

• The second leading scorer at EuroBasket is Giannis Antetokounmpo and thanks to a 37-and-10 game from him on Sunday against Israel, Greece also is on to the quarterfinals with a win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (37 PTS, 10 REB) dominates as Greece 🇬🇷 clinch their spot in the #EuroBasket Quarter-Finals! pic.twitter.com/69ZZUg7DA0 — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 7, 2025

Israel got 22 points from the Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija, who had a fantastic EuroBasket.

• Georgia got 24 points each from former Net and Bull Tornike Shengelia as well as former Butler standout Kamar Baldwin to pull off the upset against France. Orlando big man Goga Bitadze made some key defensive plays.

The French got a dozen points from the Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele, but the Paris Olympics silver medal team was shorthanded in this tournament without Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.

• Former Raptor Jordan Lloyd scored 24 to help lift Poland to the quarterfinals with a win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and seven boards for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the loss.