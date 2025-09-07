 Skip navigation
Top News

Ole Miss v Kentucky
Kewan Lacy runs for 138 yards and a TD in No. 20 Mississippi’s 30-23 win over Kentucky
Troy v Clemson
No. 8 Clemson survives scare from Troy, wins 27-16 as Wesco catches 2 second-half TDs
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun
Leila Lacan, Sun deal Phoenix seeding hopes a blow with 87-84 win

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_msu_td3_250906v2.jpg
Chiles hits Marsh for huge TD vs. Boston College
nbc_cfb_bc_td3_250906.jpg
Lonergan hits Harris for third TD of first half
nbc_cfb_msu_td2_250906.jpg
Masunas evens things up for Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Dwight Howard get inducted into Hall of Fame, do a good Stan Van Gundy impression

  
Published September 6, 2025 08:52 PM

Dwight Howard is now, officially, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — a well-deserved honor we knew was coming for a long time.

What we didn’t know is that Howard does a mean impression of his Orlando Magic coach, Stan Van Gundy.

Howard has long been a lock to make the Hall of Fame. He was the best defender of his generation, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time All-NBA player, and an eight-time All-Star who won an NBA ring in the bubble with the Lakers and averaged 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds a game.