Watch Dwight Howard get inducted into Hall of Fame, do a good Stan Van Gundy impression

Dwight Howard is now, officially, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — a well-deserved honor we knew was coming for a long time.

What we didn’t know is that Howard does a mean impression of his Orlando Magic coach, Stan Van Gundy.

"You taught me what it means to stay ready."



Dwight shouts out his coach Stan Van Gundy & does an ICONIC impression 😂



📺 Class of 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA TV

Howard has long been a lock to make the Hall of Fame. He was the best defender of his generation, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time All-NBA player, and an eight-time All-Star who won an NBA ring in the bubble with the Lakers and averaged 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds a game.