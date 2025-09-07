Watch Dwight Howard get inducted into Hall of Fame, do a good Stan Van Gundy impression
Dwight Howard is now, officially, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — a well-deserved honor we knew was coming for a long time.
Congrats to @Hoophall Class of 2025 inductee, Dwight Howard! pic.twitter.com/1k0ef2gxF9— NBA (@NBA) September 6, 2025
What we didn’t know is that Howard does a mean impression of his Orlando Magic coach, Stan Van Gundy.
"You taught me what it means to stay ready."— NBA (@NBA) September 6, 2025
Dwight shouts out his coach Stan Van Gundy & does an ICONIC impression 😂
📺 Class of 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/wOTfCMeDZL
Howard has long been a lock to make the Hall of Fame. He was the best defender of his generation, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time All-NBA player, and an eight-time All-Star who won an NBA ring in the bubble with the Lakers and averaged 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds a game.
Dwight Howard: Champion. Defensive anchor. 8x All-Star. And now: Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/3yNX0w3Aux— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 6, 2025