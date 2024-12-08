 Skip navigation
Lashinda Demus, Erik Kynard
Lashinda Demus, Erik Kynard Jr. reflect on receiving 2012 Olympic gold medals in short films
Georgia Bulldogs SEC Championship Game
No. 5 Georgia pulls off another overtime stunner, beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 for SEC title
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 07 Iowa at Michigan
Gayle scores late to give Michigan 85-83 win over Iowa for Wolverines' 7th straight victory

pensketomkim.jpg
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesv3_241207.jpg
Chock & Bates repeat as Grand Prix Final champions
oly_aswgs_shiffrininjupdate_241207.jpg
Shiffrin up and walking in recovery from crash

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Lashinda Demus, Erik Kynard
Lashinda Demus, Erik Kynard Jr. reflect on receiving 2012 Olympic gold medals in short films
Georgia Bulldogs SEC Championship Game
No. 5 Georgia pulls off another overtime stunner, beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 for SEC title
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 07 Iowa at Michigan
Gayle scores late to give Michigan 85-83 win over Iowa for Wolverines’ 7th straight victory

pensketomkim.jpg
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesv3_241207.jpg
Chock & Bates repeat as Grand Prix Final champions
oly_aswgs_shiffrininjupdate_241207.jpg
Shiffrin up and walking in recovery from crash

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Ja Morant’s double-clutch reverse slam around Porzingis

  
Published December 7, 2024 11:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 7: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on December 7, 2024 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

NBAE via Getty Images

So, about that no dunking thing...

Ja Morant broke out a double-clutch reverse that is a Dunk of the Year candidate.

Never give up dunking, Ja.

Morant had himself a night and so did the Grizzlies. Morant had 32 points, shot 4-of-6 from 3, and had nine rebounds and nine assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 127-121 upset win over the Celtics in Boston. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points with nine rebounds and four blocks for Memphis, while Brandon Clarke added 18.

Boston had a rough shooting night from deep, going 18-of-60 (30%) on 3-pointers, with Jayson Tatum going 1-of-10. Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 22 points a piece.

MEM_Morant_Ja.jpg Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics