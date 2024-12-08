Watch Ja Morant’s double-clutch reverse slam around Porzingis

So, about that no dunking thing...

Ja Morant broke out a double-clutch reverse that is a Dunk of the Year candidate.

Never give up dunking, Ja.

Morant had himself a night and so did the Grizzlies. Morant had 32 points, shot 4-of-6 from 3, and had nine rebounds and nine assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 127-121 upset win over the Celtics in Boston. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points with nine rebounds and four blocks for Memphis, while Brandon Clarke added 18.

Boston had a rough shooting night from deep, going 18-of-60 (30%) on 3-pointers, with Jayson Tatum going 1-of-10. Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 22 points a piece.

