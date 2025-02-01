Watch Jayson Tatum hit game-winning midranger to lift Celtics past Pelicans

Boston’s late-game execution remains a question mark, but the Jays stepped up for the Celtics Friday night.

First, Jaylen Brown hit a 13-foot midrange jumper to give Boston a two-point lead with 34 seconds left. CJ McCollum tied the game up again, but that just set up Jayson Tatum to be the hero with the game-winner.

JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN 🚨



NAILS THE FADING MIDDY WITH 0.2 SECONDS LEFT!



CLUTCH. BUCKET. GETTER. 😤 pic.twitter.com/nyeGcCLJZ6 — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2025

Boston picks up the road win against a Pelicans team without Zion Williamson and where Dejonte Murray left in the first quarter with a torn Achilles. Trey Murphy III stepped up for the Pelicans with 40 points, including eight 3-pointers.

Boston had 28 points from Brown and 27 from Tatum, who also had 10 assists. Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White chipped in 16 points each. It may not have been the prettiest thing, but Boston will take the win as it now has two in a row and will go for three against another shorthanded team in Philadelphia on Sunday.