MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chase Elliott Bowman.jpg
Starting lineup for Clash, Last Chance Qualifier at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Jayson Tatum hit game-winning midranger to lift Celtics past Pelicans

  
Published February 1, 2025 11:42 AM
Bosoton Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 31: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics gets the game winning point against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 31, 2025 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Boston’s late-game execution remains a question mark, but the Jays stepped up for the Celtics Friday night.

First, Jaylen Brown hit a 13-foot midrange jumper to give Boston a two-point lead with 34 seconds left. CJ McCollum tied the game up again, but that just set up Jayson Tatum to be the hero with the game-winner.

Boston picks up the road win against a Pelicans team without Zion Williamson and where Dejonte Murray left in the first quarter with a torn Achilles. Trey Murphy III stepped up for the Pelicans with 40 points, including eight 3-pointers.

Boston had 28 points from Brown and 27 from Tatum, who also had 10 assists. Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White chipped in 16 points each. It may not have been the prettiest thing, but Boston will take the win as it now has two in a row and will go for three against another shorthanded team in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown.png Jaylen Brown NOP_Murphy III_Trey.jpg Trey Murphy III