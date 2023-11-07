 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama
Shoma Uno can show he’s still No. 1; Cup of China broadcast schedule
nbc_pft_week9superlatives_231106.jpg
2023 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule
Frederik Andersen
Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely because of a blood clotting issue

Top Clips

nbc_bte_seahawks_231106.jpg
Seahawks are the ‘epitome of a Wild Card’ team
nbc_bte_giantsjones_231106.jpg
How Jones’ injury impacts Giants’ betting outlook
nbc_bte_hamlin_231106.jpg
Hamlin’s Comeback Player of the Year outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama
Shoma Uno can show he’s still No. 1; Cup of China broadcast schedule
nbc_pft_week9superlatives_231106.jpg
2023 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule
Frederik Andersen
Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely because of a blood clotting issue

Top Clips

nbc_bte_seahawks_231106.jpg
Seahawks are the ‘epitome of a Wild Card’ team
nbc_bte_giantsjones_231106.jpg
How Jones’ injury impacts Giants’ betting outlook
nbc_bte_hamlin_231106.jpg
Hamlin’s Comeback Player of the Year outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Joel Embiid drop 48 on Washington in just three quarters

  
Published November 7, 2023 07:06 AM
Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 06: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers gets a rebound during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center on November 06, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Joel Embiid started the night 1-of-5 shooting and it looked like it might not be his night. Washington raced out to an 8-2 lead against Philadelphia.

Then Embiid took over.

For the rest of the night he shot 16-of-20 on his way to 48 points and 11 rebounds — and he never set foot on the court in the fourth quarter of the blowout win for the 76ers, 146-128.

Embiid is putting up MVP numbers again averaging 32.5 points, 11 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game so far this season.

One game after coach Nick Nurse called him out for not being aggressive early Tyrese Maxey was and went on to score 22 points with a career-high 11 assists for Philadelphia.

Kyle Kuzma scored 28 for the Wizards, who lived up to their billing of having the worst defense in the NBA (120.6 defensive rating).

That’s five straight wins for Philadelphia, which gets a measuring stick game on Wednesday against the Celtics.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers