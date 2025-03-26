 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl's High School Basketball Player
Aaliyah Chavez, top-rated women’s hoops recruit in the county, commits to Oklahoma
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 - Day 6
2025 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
NFL: Houston Texans at New England Patriots
Fantasy Fallout: Stefon Diggs signs with the New England Patriots

Top Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_oht_everettint_250324.jpg
Everett details sports marketing for NFL QB Hurts
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl's High School Basketball Player
Aaliyah Chavez, top-rated women’s hoops recruit in the county, commits to Oklahoma
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 - Day 6
2025 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
NFL: Houston Texans at New England Patriots
Fantasy Fallout: Stefon Diggs signs with the New England Patriots

Top Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_oht_everettint_250324.jpg
Everett details sports marketing for NFL QB Hurts
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart become first Knicks duo ever with triple-doubles in same game

  
Published March 26, 2025 09:57 AM
NBA: Miami Heat at New York Knicks

Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) high fives guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s hard to become the first to ever do something in the Knicks long and storied history, but Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns did just that on Tuesday night against the Mavericks:

Towns and Hart became the first Knicks teammates to get triple-doubles in the same game during a comfortable home win against the shorthanded Mavericks (no Anthony Davis on the second night of a back-to-back).

Teammates getting triple-doubles has only happened 16 times in the history of the NBA — and twice this season by Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook.

“I’m just happy that Josh gets stats on the sheet that show the impact he’s making on the game,” Towns said of setting Knicks history. “There’s much more stats that don’t show up on the stat sheet that he does for our team.”

The Knicks are now 5-4 since Jalen Brunson went down with a sprained ankle and still have a solid grip on the No. 3 seed with 11 to play (the red-hot Pacers are three games back). New York does have a tougher schedule than Indiana down the stretch, including two games against the Cavaliers, but should be able to hold on. Brunson is doing controlled work, and his status will be updated in the coming days, but the expectation has been that he would return in late March or early April.

Mentions
KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns NYK_Hart_Josh copy.jpg Josh Hart NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks