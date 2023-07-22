 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Qualifying
Pocono Raceway Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
William Byron wins Pocono Cup Series pole
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins

Top Clips

nbc_indy_mclaughlinintv_230622.jpg
McLaughlin credits teammate Newgarden after Iowa
nbc_indy_newgardenintv_230722.jpg
Newgarden remains king of Iowa with fifth win
nbc_golf_lfopen_tommyfleetwood_230722.jpg
Fleetwood has ‘frustrating’ Round 3 at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Qualifying
Pocono Raceway Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
William Byron wins Pocono Cup Series pole
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins

Top Clips

nbc_indy_mclaughlinintv_230622.jpg
McLaughlin credits teammate Newgarden after Iowa
nbc_indy_newgardenintv_230722.jpg
Newgarden remains king of Iowa with fifth win
nbc_golf_lfopen_tommyfleetwood_230722.jpg
Fleetwood has ‘frustrating’ Round 3 at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Kyrie Irving drop triple-double at Drew League

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 22, 2023 05:47 PM
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 5: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on as the Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings in the first half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kyrie Irving was back in Southern California this weekend and decided to get in a little run.

Irving suited up for the Nationwide Soulja at the Drew League – the premiere pro-am league in the nation right now — and appeared to have fun dropping a casual triple-double. Here are some highlights, courtesy of the NBA and Law Murray, The Athleitc’s Clippers reporter who was at the event.

Irving signed a three-year, $120 million to stay in Dallas this summer, paired with Luka Dončić on what will be a Mavericks team that will put up a lot of points this season. Watching Irving make the right play and easily put up a triple-double at the Drew League is just a reminder of how easy he can make the game look.

Mentions
Kyrie_Irving.jpg Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks