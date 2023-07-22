Watch Kyrie Irving drop triple-double at Drew League

Kyrie Irving was back in Southern California this weekend and decided to get in a little run.

Irving suited up for the Nationwide Soulja at the Drew League – the premiere pro-am league in the nation right now — and appeared to have fun dropping a casual triple-double. Here are some highlights, courtesy of the NBA and Law Murray, The Athleitc’s Clippers reporter who was at the event.

20/13/11 triple double for Kyrie Irving in his @DrewLeague debut



Easy 84-73 W for Nationwide Souljas pic.twitter.com/50T3NVa65p — Law Murray 🤫 (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 22, 2023

Rim protector Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/gp7dxLnujW — Law Murray 🤫 (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 22, 2023

Touch pass for the bucket 😴



Uncle Drew's first bucket of the day 👀



Irving signed a three-year, $120 million to stay in Dallas this summer, paired with Luka Dončić on what will be a Mavericks team that will put up a lot of points this season. Watching Irving make the right play and easily put up a triple-double at the Drew League is just a reminder of how easy he can make the game look.