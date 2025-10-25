Watch Luka Doncic drop 49, lifting Lakers past Timberwolves for win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Barger, Varsho and Kirk lead homer barrage as Blue Jays rout Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
PGA Tour Americas No. 1 Michael Brennan leads PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Slim Jim 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title field set after dramatic Martinsville finish

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Barger, Varsho and Kirk lead homer barrage as Blue Jays rout Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
PGA Tour Americas No. 1 Michael Brennan leads PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Slim Jim 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title field set after dramatic Martinsville finish

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Luka Doncic drop 49, lifting Lakers past Timberwolves for win

  
Published October 25, 2025 02:45 AM

“Just a complete game for him.”

J.J. Redick may have undersold what he just saw. The Lakers and their coach needed a game like this from Luka Doncic, where he dropped an efficient 49 points and came up two assists short of a triple-double.

With that, the Lakers got a comfortable home win over the Timberwolves, 128-110. Doncic saves his best games for the Timberwolves, and he did his best work against their best defenders — Doncic shot 10-of-12 and had 24 of his points when guarded by either Jaden McDaniels or Rudy Gobert.

Doncic got help from Austin Reaves, who scored 25 and dished out 11 assists, and from Rui Hachimura, who added 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points, while Julius Randle added 26 points and nine rebounds.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Dončić LAL_Reaves_Austin.jpg Austin Reaves Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels.png Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle.png Julius Randle LAL_Hachimura_Rui.jpg Rui Hachimura