Watch Luka Doncic drop 49, lifting Lakers past Timberwolves for win

“Just a complete game for him.”

J.J. Redick may have undersold what he just saw. The Lakers and their coach needed a game like this from Luka Doncic, where he dropped an efficient 49 points and came up two assists short of a triple-double.

Luka Magic made magic happen in the @Lakers' W tonight:



🪄 49 PTS

🪄 11 REB

🪄 8 AST

🪄 5 3PM



The FIRST player in NBA history to open a season with back-to-back games of 40+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ AST!

With that, the Lakers got a comfortable home win over the Timberwolves, 128-110. Doncic saves his best games for the Timberwolves, and he did his best work against their best defenders — Doncic shot 10-of-12 and had 24 of his points when guarded by either Jaden McDaniels or Rudy Gobert.

Doncic got help from Austin Reaves, who scored 25 and dished out 11 assists, and from Rui Hachimura, who added 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points, while Julius Randle added 26 points and nine rebounds.