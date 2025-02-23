 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
As NASCAR Cup season moves forward, key questions to be resolved
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Sears scores 30 and No. 4 Alabama bounces back after 2 losses with 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky

Top Clips

nbc_moto_250recapv2_2502022.jpg
Deegan takes another 250SX win in Arlington
nbc_moto_450recapv2_250222.jpg
Sexton’s crash gives Webb the 450SX overall win
nbc_moto_cwebbintv2_250222.jpg
Webb ‘in disbelief’ after chaotic 450 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
As NASCAR Cup season moves forward, key questions to be resolved
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Sears scores 30 and No. 4 Alabama bounces back after 2 losses with 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky

Top Clips

nbc_moto_250recapv2_2502022.jpg
Deegan takes another 250SX win in Arlington
nbc_moto_450recapv2_250222.jpg
Sexton’s crash gives Webb the 450SX overall win
nbc_moto_cwebbintv2_250222.jpg
Webb ‘in disbelief’ after chaotic 450 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Nets’ Nic Claxton with putback game-winner to beat Sixers

  
Published February 22, 2025 10:51 PM
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) celebrates with forward Trendon Watford (9) while being interviewed after his game winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia and Brooklyn entered Saturday night tied for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind Chicago for the final play-in spot in the East. This game mattered for both teams’ postseason dreams.

With Joel Embiid watching from the bench, Brooklyn’s center Nic Claxton put back a Cameron Johnson miss as time expired to give the Nets a 105-103 win on the road.

Johnson led Brooklyn with 23 points.

This game was the latest sign it is time for the Sixers to shut it down for the season and focus on keeping their top-six protected first-round pick (if the selection is seventh or higher, it goes to Oklahoma City; Philly currently has the sixth worst record in the league). Philadelphia had its superstar trio to start Saturday’s game — Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey — but couldn’t beat a team that has been selling off most of its best players this season as they target the lottery.

Philly is now 12th in the East and needs to leapfrog two teams just to make the back end of the play-in.

Embiid, who has admitted he is playing through knee pain and may need another surgery to clean it up, was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of Guerschon Yabusele — and it was the right move by 76ers coach Nick Nurse. Yabusele had connected better with the other starters than Embiid.

Why are the Sixers asking Embiid and Paul George — who also has admitted playing through pain — to risk more severe injury? To earn the No. 10 seed in the play-in? While this season may have started with the highest of expectations in Philadelphia, it has gone completely off the rails. It is time to shut Embiid and George down, let them get healthy and focus on next season, and see if they can hold on to that top-six draft pick.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Paul George.png Paul George Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers