Watch Nikola Vucevic’s game-winning 3-pointer lift Bulls past Trail Blazers

Portland was on the second night of a back-to-back, but its young legs had enough left for a furious comeback from 21 down in the fourth quarter. After a Deni Avdija 3-pointer, followed by a Donovan Clingan layup and free throw, the Trail Blazers recaptured the lead and found themselves up two with 7.2 seconds left.

Unfortunately for the Blazers, that was just enough time for Coby White to drive the lane, then kick it out to Nikola Vucevic for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulls the win.

Vucevic led Chicago with 27 points on the night, while Coby White scored 25 off the bench and had the assists on the game-winner.

That’s a heartbreaking way for Portland to lose its fourth straight. Jerami Grant finished with 33 points to lead the Trail Blazers.

