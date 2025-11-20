 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Garyon Hobbs.png
Garyon Hobbs Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
JJ Bush.png
Linebacker JJ Bush Commits to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Deshonne Redeaux.png
USC Commit Deshonne Redeaux Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_nba_portlandbulls_251119(2).jpg
Highlights: Vucevic sinks Portland at the buzzer
nbc_nba_noladenver_251119(2).jpg
HLs: Watson, Nuggets spoil Williamson’s return
nbc_nba_nykdallas_251119(2).jpg
Highlights: Knicks conquer chaos to win in Dallas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Garyon Hobbs.png
Garyon Hobbs Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
JJ Bush.png
Linebacker JJ Bush Commits to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Deshonne Redeaux.png
USC Commit Deshonne Redeaux Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_nba_portlandbulls_251119(2).jpg
Highlights: Vucevic sinks Portland at the buzzer
nbc_nba_noladenver_251119(2).jpg
HLs: Watson, Nuggets spoil Williamson’s return
nbc_nba_nykdallas_251119(2).jpg
Highlights: Knicks conquer chaos to win in Dallas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Nikola Vucevic’s game-winning 3-pointer lift Bulls past Trail Blazers

  
Published November 20, 2025 02:12 AM

Portland was on the second night of a back-to-back, but its young legs had enough left for a furious comeback from 21 down in the fourth quarter. After a Deni Avdija 3-pointer, followed by a Donovan Clingan layup and free throw, the Trail Blazers recaptured the lead and found themselves up two with 7.2 seconds left.

Unfortunately for the Blazers, that was just enough time for Coby White to drive the lane, then kick it out to Nikola Vucevic for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulls the win.

Vucevic led Chicago with 27 points on the night, while Coby White scored 25 off the bench and had the assists on the game-winner.

That’s a heartbreaking way for Portland to lose its fourth straight. Jerami Grant finished with 33 points to lead the Trail Blazers.

Mentions
Nikola Vucevic.png Nikola Vučević CHI_White_Coby.jpg Coby White