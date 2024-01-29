 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule, streams for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
United States Figure Skating Championships
Ilia Malinin overcomes boot problems for repeat U.S. title
X Games Aspen 2024
Olympic champion Red Gerard wins first X Games Aspen title in 8th try

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pebblesound_240128.jpg
Pebble Beach will be ‘a lot different’ this year
nbc_golf_gc_kordadisc_240128.jpg
Korda’s resilience at LPGA Drive On Championship
nbc_nfl_andyreidpresser_240128.jpg
Reid after AFC Champ. win: ‘How ‘bout the Chiefs?’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule, streams for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
United States Figure Skating Championships
Ilia Malinin overcomes boot problems for repeat U.S. title
X Games Aspen 2024
Olympic champion Red Gerard wins first X Games Aspen title in 8th try

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pebblesound_240128.jpg
Pebble Beach will be ‘a lot different’ this year
nbc_golf_gc_kordadisc_240128.jpg
Korda’s resilience at LPGA Drive On Championship
nbc_nfl_andyreidpresser_240128.jpg
Reid after AFC Champ. win: ‘How ‘bout the Chiefs?’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Saddiq Bey’s game-winning putback dunk, Hawks knock off Raptors

  
Published January 28, 2024 10:26 PM
Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on after scores the game winning shot against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trae Young was having a night and already had 30, so with :06 left and the Hawks down one, of course they put the ball in his hands and told Young, “Go win it.”

Young missed, but Saddiq Bey crashed the glass and got the putback dunk game-winner.

Bey had arguably his best game of the season, finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Bey’s dunk and Young’s 30 — on 9-of-24 shooting — helped the Hawks overcome a game where they shot 6-of-27 (22.2%) from 3 on the night.

Scottie Barnes and Jordan Nwora led the Raptors with 24 points.

Mentions
Saddiq Bey.png Saddiq Bey Trae Young.png Trae Young Scottie Barnes.png Scottie Barnes Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors