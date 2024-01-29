Watch Saddiq Bey’s game-winning putback dunk, Hawks knock off Raptors

Trae Young was having a night and already had 30, so with :06 left and the Hawks down one, of course they put the ball in his hands and told Young, “Go win it.”

Young missed, but Saddiq Bey crashed the glass and got the putback dunk game-winner.

SADDIQ BEY PUTBACK DUNK GAME-WINNER 😱



HAWKS WIN 126-125. pic.twitter.com/NL01ktpRgU — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2024

Bey had arguably his best game of the season, finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Bey’s dunk and Young’s 30 — on 9-of-24 shooting — helped the Hawks overcome a game where they shot 6-of-27 (22.2%) from 3 on the night.

Trae Young scored 30 points and dished 12 dimes in the Hawks' thrilling last-second 126-125 win! pic.twitter.com/tkiUlo2jmp — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2024

Scottie Barnes and Jordan Nwora led the Raptors with 24 points.