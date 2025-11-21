Watch Tyrese Maxey drop a career-high 54 on Milwaukee to lead Philadelphia to OT win

In a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin strain) and Joel Embiid (knee) were out, Tyrese Maxey provided the star power.

Maxey scored a career-high 54 points — two of them coming on free throws with seven seconds left that forced overtime — and led Philadelphia to a 123-114 win in Milwaukee.

ABSOLUTELY DOMINANT NIGHT FOR TYRESE MAXEY.



🔥 54 points (career high)

🔥 9 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks

🔥 powers Sixers OT win



The 7th player to record 50 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks since 1973-74! pic.twitter.com/VVJZGx0btV — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2025

Maxey did this on the second night of a home back-to-back, after playing 39 minutes the night before (he played 46 against the Bucks).

Milwaukee’s Ryan Rollins also had a career night, scoring 32 points (tying his all-time high) and also had a career-best 14 assists. Bobby Portis scored 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 17 for the Bucks.

Paul George scored Philadelphia’s first 11 points of the game on his way to 21 for the night.

