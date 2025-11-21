 Skip navigation
Haggerty erupts for 37 as Kansas State blows past Mississippi State 98-77
Haggerty erupts for 37 as Kansas State blows past Mississippi State 98-77
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ava Heiden and No. 19 Iowa rally to top No. 7 Baylor and Taliah Scott 57-52 at Disney
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
Lawrence, Frager fuel unbeaten Nebraska past New Mexico 84–72

k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
maxey_mpx.jpg
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Tyrese Maxey drop a career-high 54 on Milwaukee to lead Philadelphia to OT win

  
Published November 21, 2025 12:30 AM

In a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin strain) and Joel Embiid (knee) were out, Tyrese Maxey provided the star power.

Maxey scored a career-high 54 points — two of them coming on free throws with seven seconds left that forced overtime — and led Philadelphia to a 123-114 win in Milwaukee.

Maxey did this on the second night of a home back-to-back, after playing 39 minutes the night before (he played 46 against the Bucks).

Milwaukee’s Ryan Rollins also had a career night, scoring 32 points (tying his all-time high) and also had a career-best 14 assists. Bobby Portis scored 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 17 for the Bucks.

Paul George scored Philadelphia’s first 11 points of the game on his way to 21 for the night.

Mentions
Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey MIL_Rollins_Ryan.jpg Ryan Rollins Paul George.png Paul George