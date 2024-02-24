Watch Victor Wembanyama become only second rookie to have 5x5 game

Victor Wembanyama keeps making history as a rookie — and the best news for Spurs fans is how he has reacted to it.

In Los Angeles Friday night Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals and 5 blocks in a loss to the Lakers, becoming only the second rookie in league history to have a 5x5 game (at least five in all five of those statistical categories, the only other rookie ever to do it was Jamal Tinsley back in 2001).

Victor Wembanyama is the YOUNGEST player in NBA history to record a 5x5 (PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK) game 📊



27 PTS

10 REB

8 AST

5 BLK

5 STL



Wembanyama completed this 5x5 game in 30 minutes and 55 seconds, the fewest minutes ever played in such a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oenPznGOKM — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2024

The last player to record a 5x5 game was Jusuf Nurkic on New Year’s Day 2019, and Wembanyama becomes the youngest player to rack up the stat (Andrei Kirilenko at age 22). Wembanyama also did this in 31 minutes, the fastest a player had ever gotten to a 5x5 (Marcus Camby did it in 34 minutes). (Note: The league only started tracking blocks in the 1973-74 season, so we will never know how many 5x5s Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell had.)

Wembanyama came one assist short of having back-to-back 5x5 games, putting up 19 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals and 4 assists the night before in a loss in Sacramento.

Wembanyama became only the second player ever to have five or more steals and blocks in consecutive games, joining Michael Jordan. However, Wembanyama’s reaction to that news should have Spurs fans feeling good about the future.

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama on joining Michael Jordan w/ back-to-back 5-steal, 5-block games: “I wonder if he did it in wins, not losses. To me, it’s secondary. Hopefully… we can look back & think this is a good performance. As of today, I can’t be satisfied with a loss.” pic.twitter.com/ITAd0bupxr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 24, 2024

During the All-Star Weekend, Wembanyama was noticeably frustrated when his team didn’t advance out of the first round of the exhibition Rising Stars Challenge, which nobody cares much about (often including the fans in the building). He’s wired the way all the greats are, he is ultra-competitive and hates losing. That’s a very good sign about where the Spurs are headed in the coming years.

As for Friday’s game, the Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James (30 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds) and Anthony Davis (28 points, 13 rebounds) proved too much for the Spurs and Los Angeles won 123-118.