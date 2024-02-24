 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda LPGA Thailand - Round Three
Tavatanakit leads by three entering final round of LPGA Thailand
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Iowa State at Cincinnati
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 24: Iowa State vs West Virginia, UConn vs Villanova, More!
AUTO: MAR 19 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Fr8 208
NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tabletalk_240224.jpg
Assessing the state of the Premier League table
nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_pga_mexicoopenrd2hl_240223__565843.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda LPGA Thailand - Round Three
Tavatanakit leads by three entering final round of LPGA Thailand
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Iowa State at Cincinnati
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 24: Iowa State vs West Virginia, UConn vs Villanova, More!
AUTO: MAR 19 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Fr8 208
NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tabletalk_240224.jpg
Assessing the state of the Premier League table
nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_pga_mexicoopenrd2hl_240223__565843.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Victor Wembanyama become only second rookie to have 5x5 game

  
Published February 24, 2024 09:56 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs goes to the basket during the game on February 23, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama keeps making history as a rookie — and the best news for Spurs fans is how he has reacted to it.

In Los Angeles Friday night Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals and 5 blocks in a loss to the Lakers, becoming only the second rookie in league history to have a 5x5 game (at least five in all five of those statistical categories, the only other rookie ever to do it was Jamal Tinsley back in 2001).

The last player to record a 5x5 game was Jusuf Nurkic on New Year’s Day 2019, and Wembanyama becomes the youngest player to rack up the stat (Andrei Kirilenko at age 22). Wembanyama also did this in 31 minutes, the fastest a player had ever gotten to a 5x5 (Marcus Camby did it in 34 minutes). (Note: The league only started tracking blocks in the 1973-74 season, so we will never know how many 5x5s Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell had.)

Wembanyama came one assist short of having back-to-back 5x5 games, putting up 19 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals and 4 assists the night before in a loss in Sacramento.

Wembanyama became only the second player ever to have five or more steals and blocks in consecutive games, joining Michael Jordan. However, Wembanyama’s reaction to that news should have Spurs fans feeling good about the future.

During the All-Star Weekend, Wembanyama was noticeably frustrated when his team didn’t advance out of the first round of the exhibition Rising Stars Challenge, which nobody cares much about (often including the fans in the building). He’s wired the way all the greats are, he is ultra-competitive and hates losing. That’s a very good sign about where the Spurs are headed in the coming years.

As for Friday’s game, the Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James (30 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds) and Anthony Davis (28 points, 13 rebounds) proved too much for the Spurs and Los Angeles won 123-118.

Mentions
Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama LeBron James.png LeBron James San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers