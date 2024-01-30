 Skip navigation
Top News
Denny Hamlin tops Toyota Power Rankings entering 2024
Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
U.S. figure skaters get Olympic team event gold after Kamila Valiyeva DQ
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: Eric Gordon steps up in second half

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenbamvp_240129.jpg
NBA MVP market hinges on Embiid’s health
nbc_roto_btesbmvp_240129.jpg
Quarterbacks favored in Super Bowl MVP market
nbc_pk_purdyintv_240129.jpg
Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Denny Hamlin tops Toyota Power Rankings entering 2024
Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
U.S. figure skaters get Olympic team event gold after Kamila Valiyeva DQ
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: Eric Gordon steps up in second half

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenbamvp_240129.jpg
NBA MVP market hinges on Embiid’s health
nbc_roto_btesbmvp_240129.jpg
Quarterbacks favored in Super Bowl MVP market
nbc_pk_purdyintv_240129.jpg
Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Wembanyama’s insane block on Wizards’ Gafford.

  
Published January 30, 2024 07:45 AM
SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 29:

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 29: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts to an official during the game against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Frost Bank Center on January 29, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It feels like in every game Victor Wembanyama plays, he does something that makes us say, “Seriously, are you kidding?” Or, more likely, we say something that can’t be reprinted here.

Here is Monday’s version.

For the record, Daniel Gafford is 6'10" with a 7'2" wingspan and Wembanyama just... blocked his shot? Stole it?

Officially, that went in the books as a block and defensive rebound.

Wembanyama scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and two other blocks, but that was not enough, and the Wizards got the win, 118-113. Kyle Kuzma led a balanced Wizards attack with 18 points.

But that’s not what we’ll be talking about out of this game.

