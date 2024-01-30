Watch Wembanyama’s insane block on Wizards’ Gafford.

It feels like in every game Victor Wembanyama plays, he does something that makes us say, “Seriously, are you kidding?” Or, more likely, we say something that can’t be reprinted here.

Here is Monday’s version.

block or a steal? 😂 pic.twitter.com/tLYHg0czoE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 30, 2024

For the record, Daniel Gafford is 6'10" with a 7'2" wingspan and Wembanyama just... blocked his shot? Stole it?

Officially, that went in the books as a block and defensive rebound.

Wembanyama scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and two other blocks, but that was not enough, and the Wizards got the win, 118-113. Kyle Kuzma led a balanced Wizards attack with 18 points.

But that’s not what we’ll be talking about out of this game.