Would Knicks include Immanuel Quickley in trade at deadline?

The Knicks may have a “too many guards” problem. Josh Hart said he didn’t “feel included” with the Knicks’ offense this season, and as a rhythm player he needs more touches to find a groove. Quentin Grimes echoed that too many players in the backcourt sentiment when he said this week. “It feels like if I don’t hit the shot, I’m coming out.”

Add to that the fact that the Knicks and Immanuel Quickely did not reach an agreement on a contract extension and it’s led to speculation: Would the Knicks include Quickley in a trade at the deadline? From Fred Katz at The Athleitc:

Teams around the league are waiting to see how the Knicks handle Quickley, who will become a restricted free agent in 2024 after the two sides failed to agree to an extension before this season. The Knicks could attach Quickley or Grimes, whose minutes have dissipated amidst recent struggles, to Evan Fournier to bring back a player with a salary in the mid-$20 million range or less.

Quickely, who finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, is playing almost five fewer minutes a game this season but has kept the same level of scoring and efficiency in those minutes. Quickly is averaging 15 points a game and shooting 36.4% on 3-pointers.

Any team that trades for him has to know Quickley will demand a contract in the $25 million a year range (four years, $100 million). If a team gives up a quality player to trade for Quickely, it will be all-in on re-signing him.

The Knicks are not getting their superstar at the trade deadline because the guys they want will not be available (Joel Embiid, Luka Donic). However, if a deal comes up that can help them be a bigger playoff threat this season, Leon Rose and the front office have to consider it. And if they won’t pay up to keep Quickley next summer, they should try to get a return on him now.

It’s something to monitor as we move toward the trade deadline, the Knicks could be looking to make a move for a guard.