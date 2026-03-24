How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: TV, Live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday starts at 8:00 PM ET, with an Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers showdown, followed by the Denver Nuggets vs. the Phoenix Suns at 11 PM ET. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 7:00 PM on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

NBA power rankings 2025-26: Thunder, Spurs, Pistons make up the top three Detroit moves up with wins despite Cade Cunningham remaining out. The Celtics and Lakers are fourth and fifth.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Game Preview:

Tonight’s game marks the final meeting of the season between the two teams. Denver won the first two matchups and holds the potential head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Nuggets have won five of their last seven games, including back-to-back victories against the Raptors and Trail Blazers. Denver currently sits fourth in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic leads the NBA in both rebounds (12.6 rpg) and assists (10.6 apg), and he is the only player in the league averaging a triple-double.

The Suns snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday with a 120-98 victory over the Raptors. Phoenix is currently seventh in the West, 3.5 games behind Houston for the sixth and final secured playoff spot.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns:

When: Tuesday, March 24

Tuesday, March 24 Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Nuggets at Suns Prediction - Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 24

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.