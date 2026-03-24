Nuggets at Suns Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 24

Denver (44-28) and Phoenix (40-32) meet on NBC and Peacock as the second game of a double-header. The Nuggets are 2-0 against the Suns this season with 22 and 18 point wins.

The Nuggets have won two-straight games, three of the last four, and five of the past seven. Denver is tied with Minnesota for the fourth and fifth seed in the Western Conference and a 0.5 game ahead of Houston who is in the sixth spot, so every game is important down the stretch. The Nuggets rank as the fourth-best offense over the last seven games, plus own the sixth-ranked defense.

Phoenix won on Sunday to break a five-game losing streak. After going 2-4 on a six-game road trip, the Suns are 1-1 over the last two home games and host Utah after Denver to wrap up a four-game home stand. The Suns sit in the seventh-seed of the play-in and are 4.0 games ahead of the Clippers in the eighth spot and 3.5 back of the Rockets who are in the sixth spot.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Nuggets at Suns

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 11:00 PM EST

11:00 PM EST Site: Mortgage Matchup Center

Mortgage Matchup Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Network/Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports

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Game Odds: Nuggets at Suns

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (-245), Phoenix Suns (+200)

Denver Nuggets (-245), Phoenix Suns (+200) Spread: Denver -5.5

Denver -5.5 Total: 233.5 points

This game opened Nuggets -4.5 with the Total set at 237.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Nuggets at Suns

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Cameron Johnson

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns

PG Collin Gillespie

SG Devin Booker

SF Jalen Green

PF Royce O’Neale (probable)

C Oso Ighodaro

Injury Report: Nuggets at Suns

Denver Nuggets

None

Phoenix Suns

Royce O’Neale (knee) is listed as PROBABLE for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as PROBABLE for tonight’s game Grayson Allen (knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Haywood Highsmith (knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Nuggets at Suns

Denver is 40-32 ATS this season, ranking 8th-best

Denver is 23-15 ATS on the road, ranking 4th-best

Denver is an NBA-best 44-28 to the Over

Phoenix is 43-29 ATS this season, ranking 2nd-best

Phoenix is 21-16 ATS at home, ranking 7th-best

Phoenix is 43-29 to the Under, ranking 4th-best

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Nuggets and Suns’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets -5.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets -5.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 233.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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