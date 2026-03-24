How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: TV, Live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday features another exciting NBA doubleheader. First, at 8:00 PM ET, it’s the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers, followed by the Denver Nuggets vs. the Phoenix Suns at 11 PM ET. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 7:00 PM on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

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Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview:

Tonight’s game marks the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the Magic and Cavaliers. Cleveland won two of the first three matchups, while Orlando won the most recent game on March 11, 128-122.

Both teams are currently in the playoff picture; however, the next few games will be important in determining seeding.

Eight days ago, the Orlando Magic were fifth in the Eastern Conference, on a seven-game win streak. They’ve dropped their last five since then, including a 128-126 loss to the Pacers last night. Orlando now sits eighth in the standings, just 1.5 games behind Atlanta for the final secured playoff spot.

The Magic, still without Franz Wagner, Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, and Jalen Suggs, look to find consistency and bounce back tonight.

The Cavaliers, currently fourth in the East, are on track for their fourth consecutive playoff appearance — their longest streak since reaching four straight NBA Finals from 2015-2018.

Cleveland has won its last three straight games.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

When: Tuesday, March 24

Tuesday, March 24 Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Magic at Cavaliers Prediction - Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 24

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns - 11:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

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