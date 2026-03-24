Magic at Cavaliers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 24
Orlando (38-33) is on the second night of a back-to-back as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers (44-27). This is the fourth and final meeting between the two teams and it will be featured on NBC and Peacock.
Cleveland is 2-1 versus Orlando this season, winning a back-to-back by 14 and 16 points, but lost the previous meeting by six on March 11. The Cavaliers have won three-straight games and four of the past five, plus seven of the past 10. Since the All-Star break, Cleveland is 10-6 despite having one of the easiest second-half strength of schedules.
Orlando lost to Indiana 128-126 last night, and will be at a rest disadvantage in this game. Orlando has now lost five consecutive games and put themselves in the backseat of the Southeast division. The Magic are a 1.5 games back from the playoffs as they currently sit in the No. 8 seed of the play-in.
Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic at Cavaliers
- Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Site: Rocket Arena
- City: Cleveland, OH
- Network/Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports
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Game Odds: Magic at Cavaliers
The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-470), Orlando Magic (+360)
- Spread: Cleveland -10.5
- Total: 231.5 points
This game opened Cavaliers -6.5 with the Total set at 227.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Magic at Cavaliers
Orlando Magic
- PG Jevon Carter
- SG Desmond Bane
- SF Triston De Silva
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG James Harden
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Sam Merrill
- PF Dean Wade
- C Evan Mobley
Injury Report: Magic at Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jaylon Tyson (toe) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game
- Jarrett Allen (knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs (illness) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game
- Anthony Black (abdomen) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Magic at Cavaliers
- Orlando is 32-39 ATS and 15-18 ATS as the road team
- Orlando is 38-33 to the Over, ranking 6th-best
- Orlando is 17-16 to the Over as the road team
- Cleveland is 29-42 ATS, ranking 2nd-worst
- Cleveland is 13-22 ATS at home, ranking worst
- Cleveland is 22-13 to the Under at home, ranking 6th-best
- Cleveland is 37-34 to the Under overall
Rotoworld Best Bet
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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Magic and Cavaliers’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -10.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 231.5
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