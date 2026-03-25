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Gerrit Cole put on 15-day injured list by Yankees rather than 60-day IL

  
Published March 25, 2026 01:45 PM
Rays say Pepiot injury not a cause for concern
March 24, 2026 02:53 PM
Eric Samulski looks into Rays SP Ryan Pepiot's surprise issue with hip inflammation, but notes Tampa Bay says it's nothing to be concerned about.

SAN FRANCISCO — Ace Gerrit Cole was put on the 15-day injured list by the New York Yankees before the season opener against San Francisco rather than the 60-day IL.

If the 35-year-old right-hander had been placed on the 60-day IL, he could have not pitched in a major league game until May 24.

He had Tommy John surgery on March 11 last year with Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache and has made a pair of spring training starts, on March 18 and on Tuesday.

New York also made several moves after their exhibition finale to get down to the limit of 26 active players.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón, recovering from elbow surgery last October, was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 22 and shortstop Anthony Volpe, rehabbing from left shoulder surgery last October, was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to March 22.

Right-hander Luis Gil was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year isn’t needed in the major leagues early in the season as the Yankees start with a four-man rotation because of off days.

New York also selected the contract of outfielder Randal Grichuk from the RailRiders. He gets a one-year deal calling for $2.5 million while in the major leagues and $210,000 in the minors. He can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $250,000 for 200 and each additional 50 through 450.

Grichuk, 34, hit .125 (3 for 24) during spring training with one RBI. He batted .228 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs last year for Arizona and Kansas City.