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Milwaukee waives Cam Thomas so it can convert Pete Nance from two-way to standard contract

  
Published March 24, 2026 01:39 PM

When Cam Thomas was waived by the Brooklyn Nets just after the trade deadline, Milwaukee swooped in to sign him, looking for some bench scoring for a team that was looking to make a push into the postseason. With those dreams all but dead — the Bucks are eight games out of the last play-in spot with 11 games remaining in their season — Milwaukee decided to pivot.

The Bucks have waived Thomas, opening up a roster spot so they could convert two-way player Pete Nance to a standard NBA contract.

In his 18 games with the Bucks, Thomas averaged 10.7 points per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor. Because he was waived after March 1, Thomas is not eligible to be on another team’s postseason roster.

Nance, 26, is a 6'9" big man, and the brother of long-time NBA veteran Larry Nance Jr., and the son of former NBA player Larry Nance. Doc Rivers has leaned more and more into Pete Nance as a backup big man of late, he played 30 minutes in the loss to the Clippers on Monday.

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