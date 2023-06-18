Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yamamoto throws 3-hitter as Dodgers beat Brewers 5-1 for 2-0 lead in NLCS
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
College Football Week 8 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Ole Miss vs Georgia, USC vs Notre Dame, Duke, A&M, More!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Auburn Commit Shadarius Toodle Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
Unpacking the Chiefs’ dominate win over the Lions
Eagles offense likely to be ‘dysfunctional’ Week 7
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yamamoto throws 3-hitter as Dodgers beat Brewers 5-1 for 2-0 lead in NLCS
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
College Football Week 8 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Ole Miss vs Georgia, USC vs Notre Dame, Duke, A&M, More!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Auburn Commit Shadarius Toodle Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
Unpacking the Chiefs’ dominate win over the Lions
Eagles offense likely to be ‘dysfunctional’ Week 7
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
NBA
Miami Heat
Steve Settle III
SS
Steve
Settle
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Hawks
Caleb Houstan hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 12.2 seconds left in overtime to lift the Atlanta Hawks over the Miami Heat in postseason action.
Herro, Fox among ADP fallers in fantasy drafts
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Magic
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Top three-point targets include Payton Pritchard, Norman Powell
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
NBA Preseason Highlights: Spurs vs. Heat
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Heat
Fantasy NBA sleepers: Podziemski, Eason, Anunoby
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue