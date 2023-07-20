Skip navigation
NBA
New York Knicks
Trevor Keels
TK
Trevor
Keels
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
2022 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker with analysis of selections, trades
A breakdown and analysis of every pick, every trade made during the NBA Draft.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Trevor Keels
NYK
Shooting Guard
#3
Report: Knicks re-sign Trevor Keels to 2-way deal
Trevor Keels
NYK
Shooting Guard
#3
Trevor Keels posts 15/2/4 line vs. Nuggets
Trevor Keels
NYK
Shooting Guard
#3
Trevor Keels puts up efficient 20 points vs. BOS
Trevor Keels
NYK
Shooting Guard
#3
Trevor Keels (illness) ruled out Sunday vs. Pacers
Moses Brown
TOR
Center
#9
Knicks waive Moses Brown, sign Trevor Keels
Canada’s impressive FIBA World Cup roster led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Checking in on Lillard, Zion trade rumors
Report: Celtics unrealistically want first-round pick in sign-and-trade for Williams
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Knicks reportedly reach deal with Donte DiVincenzo for four years, $50 million
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Knicks’ Josh Hart agrees to play for USA in World Cup, rounds out Team USA roster
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
