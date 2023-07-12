 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
Chris Eubanks’ magical Wimbledon ends against Daniil Medvedev, who faces Carlos Alcaraz next
Rickie Fowler
Scottish Open: Derivative Bets to Consider
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Cooper Cousins (W).jpg
Cooper Cousins Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
Chris Eubanks’ magical Wimbledon ends against Daniil Medvedev, who faces Carlos Alcaraz next
Rickie Fowler
Scottish Open: Derivative Bets to Consider
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Cooper Cousins (W).jpg
Cooper Cousins Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 All-American Kamar Mothudi Commits to Oregon

  
Published July 12, 2023 06:51 PM
Kamar Mothudi.png

2024 All-American Kamar Mothudi from Los Alamitos High School in California has committed to the University of Oregon.

247Sports

The University of Oregon has successfully landed the top linebacker prospects in the nation. 2024 All-American Kamar Mothudi from Los Alamitos High School in California has committed to the Ducks. According to 247Sports, Mothudi is a four-star prospect.

Past Ducks selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Haloti Ngata, Austin Novosad, and Penei Sewell.

Mothudi will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).