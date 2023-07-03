Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
Shane van Gisbergen scores historic NASCAR win on Chicago streets
Alex Palou - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - By_ James Black_Large Image Without Watermark_m86319.jpg
IndyCar Mid-Ohio results: Alex Palou wins third consecutive to increase points lead
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago in first Cup start
nbc_nas_gragsontirebarrier_230702.jpg
Gragson falls victim to tire barrier in Chicago
nbc_nas_kbuschtirebarrier_230702.jpg
Kyle Busch gets stuck under tire barrier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
Shane van Gisbergen scores historic NASCAR win on Chicago streets
Alex Palou - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - By_ James Black_Large Image Without Watermark_m86319.jpg
IndyCar Mid-Ohio results: Alex Palou wins third consecutive to increase points lead
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago in first Cup start
nbc_nas_gragsontirebarrier_230702.jpg
Gragson falls victim to tire barrier in Chicago
nbc_nas_kbuschtirebarrier_230702.jpg
Kyle Busch gets stuck under tire barrier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash

  
Published July 2, 2023 08:17 PM

Let’s take a look at Wimbledon, tennis’ third Grand Slam of 2023, and a few of the storylines for bettors.

Novak Djokovic (-165) is heavily favored to claim his second Slam of the season, fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, and a record 24th Grand Slam for his career. A 24th title would place him in a tie with Margaret Court for the most Slams of all-time.

Carlos Alcaraz (+340), Jannik Sinner (+1600), and Daniil Medvedev (+1800) follow Djokovic on the betting board. The top American listed is Sebastian Korda (+2900). Sportsbooks are basically telling the public it is Djokovic’s tournament to lose.

The women’s field is far more muddled. Each of the favorites enters Wimbledon with questions attached.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina (+500) is not the favorite, but is she healthy?

The French Open champ, Iga Swiatek (+290), sits atop the odds board, but can she close out top-ranked challengers on grass?

The Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (+550) is also one of the favorites, but can the Belarusian focus in the face of the consistent questions she is getting about the war in Ukraine?

Other contenders per the sports books include Petra Kvitova (+1000) and Coco Gauff (+1400).

Throughout the fortnight on Bet the EDGE and here at nbcsports.com, Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) will be talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament.

Enjoy Wake ‘n Cash.

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans

Dinsick: Halys has yet to put together a strong campaign on grass in his career but is having his best season to date. He possesses a skill set that should give him a decided advantage on this surface against his opponent, the waning Dan Evans. Hopeful for a nice run in a weak quarter, Halys is a fair play at plus money and wins 3-1 as the most likely outcome in my projections.

Enjoy Wimbledon and enjoy the sweat.