Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash

Let’s take a look at Wimbledon, tennis’ third Grand Slam of 2023, and a few of the storylines for bettors.

Novak Djokovic (-165) is heavily favored to claim his second Slam of the season, fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, and a record 24th Grand Slam for his career. A 24th title would place him in a tie with Margaret Court for the most Slams of all-time.

Carlos Alcaraz (+340), Jannik Sinner (+1600), and Daniil Medvedev (+1800) follow Djokovic on the betting board. The top American listed is Sebastian Korda (+2900). Sportsbooks are basically telling the public it is Djokovic’s tournament to lose.

The women’s field is far more muddled. Each of the favorites enters Wimbledon with questions attached.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina (+500) is not the favorite, but is she healthy?

The French Open champ, Iga Swiatek (+290), sits atop the odds board, but can she close out top-ranked challengers on grass?

The Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (+550) is also one of the favorites, but can the Belarusian focus in the face of the consistent questions she is getting about the war in Ukraine?

Other contenders per the sports books include Petra Kvitova (+1000) and Coco Gauff (+1400).

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans

Dinsick: Halys has yet to put together a strong campaign on grass in his career but is having his best season to date. He possesses a skill set that should give him a decided advantage on this surface against his opponent, the waning Dan Evans. Hopeful for a nice run in a weak quarter, Halys is a fair play at plus money and wins 3-1 as the most likely outcome in my projections.

