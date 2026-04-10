Final Four most outstanding player Elliot Cadeau announces he is returning to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Elliot Cadeau, who was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player after helping Michigan to its first national title since 1989, announced on social media Thursday night that he will be back with the Wolverines next season.

The point guard said in an Instagram reel “let’s do it again” after his return was first reported by ESPN.

Cadeau tied a season high with 19 points in Michigan’s 69-63 victory over UConn in the national championship game. He averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 assists in his first season with the program after two years at North Carolina.

Cadeau’s announcement came shortly after J.P. Estrella confirmed on Instagram that he is transferring from Tennessee and joining the Wolverines.