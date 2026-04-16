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How to watch the 2026 NFL Draft: TV channel, live stream, full schedule by round

  
Published April 16, 2026 11:00 AM

The 2026 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, and for the very first time since 1948, the draft returns to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The three-day event will take place at Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium.

This year marks the 91st edition of the NFL Draft, and with that comes a change to the first round. Instead of having 10 minutes between picks, teams will now have eight minutes. The timing for Rounds two through seven will remain the same.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2026 NFL Draft, including the full schedule by round, TV channels, and more.

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How to watch the 2026 NFL Draft:

  • Where: Pittsburgh, PA
  • When: Thursday, April 23 - Saturday, April 25
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2026 NFL Draft Full Schedule by Round:

  • Thursday, April 23 - Round: 8 PM ET
  • Friday, April 24 - Rounds 2-3: 7 PM ET
  • Saturday, April 25 - Rounds 4-7: 12:00 PM ET

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

The 2026 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

Where is the 2026 NFL Draft?

This year’s draft will take place at Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium — home of the Steelers — in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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Where will the 2027 NFL Draft be?

Next year’s draft will take place in Washington, D.C.

How can I watch NFL games on NBC and Peacock?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

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