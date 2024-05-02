How to watch WWE Backlash France: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info, matches

WWE once again heads overseas this Saturday for Backlash France, the first ever Premium Live Event to be held in France. The action starts at 1 p.m. ET, streaming live exclusively on Peacock.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ first test after dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania will be none other than “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, a former two-time WWE Champion in his own right.

Damian Priest, the latest Superstar to capture gold by successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against “Main Event” Jey Uso.

And with the villainous Damage CTRL faction in her rearview mirror, Bayley will turn her attention to defending the WWE Women’s title against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match.

How to watch WWE Backlash France

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: Countdown to Backlash France starts at 12 p.m. ET, with Backlash France beginning at 1 p.m. ET

Location: LDLC Arena (Lyon-Décines, France)

Streaming: Peacock

Full WWE on Peacock schedule this Saturday

La Previa: Backlash France – 10 a.m. ET

Countdown to Backlash France – 12 p.m. ET

Backlash France – 1 p.m. ET

Backlash France Press Conference – Immediately following Backlash France

WWE Backlash France match card*

Undisputed WWE Championship:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship (Triple Threat Match):

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga

*Card subject to change

Did you know?

AJ Styles will face off against Cody Rhodes for the first time ever Saturday, but it won’t be the first time he’s encountered a member of the Rhodes’ family with gold on the line. Styles successfully defended the NWA Heavyweight Championship against Cody’s father, the late, great Dusty Rhodes in 2003.

WWE Network, including all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $5.99. Details available at PeacockTV.com.