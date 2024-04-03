Justin Thomas, caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay split week before Masters

In a stunning move the week before the Masters, Justin Thomas announced Wednesday that he and caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay have parted ways.

“While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways,” Thomas wrote on social media. “I’m going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we’ve been able to accomplish together – the PGA Championship in 2022, the Presidents Cup, the Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way.

“I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends.”

Thomas hired Mackay in 2021 after his stint as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports following a decades-long run with Phil Mickelson. Prior to that, Thomas had worked with veteran caddie Jimmy Johnson.

Though they teamed up to win Thomas’ second major in 2022, it has been a turbulent stretch for one of the game’s best players. Thomas had his worst statistical season in 2023, failing to make the FedExCup playoffs and needing to rely on a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup.

Of late, however, Thomas had appeared to turn a corner, posting eight top-12 finishes since last fall. Continuing to work with his father, Mike, on his swing, Thomas has greatly improved with his approach play but ranks outside the top 150 in strokes gained: putting.

Thomas did not immediately say who will be on his bag next week at Augusta National as he tries to claim his first green jacket.

Mackay was already scheduled to be on the call for Saturday’s final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur as an on-course reporter for NBC.