Mariners vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31

It’s Wednesday, July 31, and the Seattle Mariners (57-52) and Boston Red Sox (56-50) continue their 3-game series at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.

Seattle’s offense was humming on Tuesday as they turned 10 hits into 10 runs and knocked off the Red Sox 10-6. Jorge Polanco homered and doubled to pace the Mariners’ attack. With the win, Seattle grabbed sole possession of the American League West while the Red Sox remain in third place in the American League East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners vs. Red Sox live today

● Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

● Time: 4:10PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: ROOTNW, NESN, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Mariners vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Money Line : Mariners -120, Red Sox +100

● Spread : Mariners -1.5 (+135), Red Sox +1.5 (-160)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Mariners vs. Red Sox

● The Mariners have won 4 of their last 5 on the Run Line and are 10-13 overall in July on the Run Line. Against teams with winning records, they are 4-4 on the Run Line this month. The Mariners are 5-5 in their last 10. They are now 26-29 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +22.

● Boston’s loss Tuesday moved their record to 14-8-1 to the OVER in July. They are 3-7 in their last 10 overall. They are now 26-28 at Fenway on the season. Their overall run differential is +25.

Probable starting pitchers for Seattle vs. Boston

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 31): George Kirby vs. Brayan Bello

○ Mariners: Kirby (8-7, 3.03 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 114 hits while striking out 129 over 130.2 innings

○ Red Sox: Bello (10-5, 5.27 ERA) has allowed 59 earned runs and 109 hits while striking out 96 over 100.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners vs. Red Sox on July 31, 2024

● Rafael Devers is 5-10 in his career against Kirby with 1 HR and 3 RBIs

● The Mariners have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

● The OVER is 8-2 in the Red Sox’s last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Mariners vs. Red Sox game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mariners vs. Red Sox game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards Seattle on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards playing the UNDER 9.5 Total Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)