Top News

MX Hangtown 2023 Justin Cooper without helmet
zMax Dragway SuperMotocross betting, odds, picks, lines: No. 1 seed Justin Cooper longshot to win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Micah Drescher.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Hinsdale Central High School Kicker Micah Drescher
La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 11
Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_trevorl_250903.jpg
Berry: Lawrence will finish as a top-10 fantasy QB
Colts_bets_raw.jpg
Colts moneyline vs. Dolphins a sneaky good bet
nbc_roto_panthers_250903.jpg
CAR vs. JAX in Week 1 set to go over 46.5 points

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Cherry Creek High School Defensive Lineman Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais

Published September 3, 2025 01:56 PM
Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais.png

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Cheery Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, on September 5th to recognize Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais as a 2026 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Cheery Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, on September 5th to recognize Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais as a 2026 Navy All-American. Cherry Creek High School will honor Umu-Cais before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at the high school’s home football game prior to kickoff.

Umu-Cais will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What: Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais to be officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where: Cherry Creek High School
9300 E. Union Ave.
Greenwood, CO 80111

When: September 5, 2025

Event Start Time: 6:45 PM MT

Media Set-Up Time: 6:30 PM MT

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).