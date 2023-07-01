 Skip navigation
Jonas Vingegaard
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
  • Zak Hanshew
  • Zak Hanshew
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  • Vaughn Dalzell
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFLMinnesota VikingsAlexander Mattison

Alexander
Mattison

11:37
Does Ray Horton aspire to return to the NFL? “I don’t think they want me”
Former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton will cap his first season in the USFL with an appearance in the championship game, as head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
    Dalvin Cook
    Running Back #4
    Vikings to officially part ways with Dalvin Cook
    Alexander Mattison
    MIN Running Back #2
    Vikings see Alexander Mattison as three-down RB
    Dalvin Cook
    Running Back #4
    Russini: All signs point to MIN parting with Cook
    Alexander Mattison
    MIN Running Back #2
    Mattison stays with Vikings on two-year, $7M deal
    Dalvin Cook
    Running Back #4
    Beat: MIA ‘monitoring’ Dalvin Cook’s availability
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Report: Dolphins have made Dalvin Cook an offer
Report: Dalvin Cook weighing multiple offers
U.S. Bank Stadium is officially debt free, as of Monday
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Yes, the 49ers and Rams could both pursue Kirk Cousins next year
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,