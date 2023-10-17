Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
New York Jets
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah
Vera-Tucker
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Alijah Vera-Tucker: We should have a lot of wins this year
The acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers has raised interest in the Jets heading into the 2023 season and it has helped raise expectations inside the building.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Alijah Vera-Tucker
NYJ
Tackle
#75
Upon further review, Vera-Tucker has torn Achilles
Alijah Vera-Tucker
NYJ
Tackle
#75
Jets believe Alijah Vera-Tucker has calf injury
Alijah Vera-Tucker
NYJ
Tackle
#75
Jets RG Alijah Vera-Tucker to be ready for camp
Alijah Vera-Tucker
NYJ
Tackle
#75
Vera-Tucker done for season with triceps injury
Alijah Vera-Tucker
NYJ
Tackle
#75
Jets lose right tackle Vera-Tucker to elbow issue
Robert Saleh on potential Aaron Rodgers return: “I’m not doubting him”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Robert Saleh: Poor choice of words to say we’ve embarrassed other quarterbacks
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
Nick Siranni won’t say whether the Eagles tried to let the Jets score
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Eagles shouldn’t have let Jets score late touchdown
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jets upset over Eagles continues upward trajectory
Close Ad