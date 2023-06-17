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NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Notre Dame at UConn
Hannah Hidalgo officially announces she will return to Notre Dame for her senior season
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round
Justin Rose fades at the Masters, still joins Scheffler in the hunt behind leaders McIlroy and Burns
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Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury

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Highlights: Betts’ All-American 2025-2026 season
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Bucks, Magic disappoint in 2025-2026

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Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Notre Dame at UConn
Hannah Hidalgo officially announces she will return to Notre Dame for her senior season
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round
Justin Rose fades at the Masters, still joins Scheffler in the hunt behind leaders McIlroy and Burns
Nazeem Kadri
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uclabettscomp_260409.jpg
Highlights: Betts’ All-American 2025-2026 season
nbc_nba_numonboardv2_260409.jpg
76ers fall below, Pistons exceed expectations
nbc_nba_eastconfgrade_260409.jpg
Bucks, Magic disappoint in 2025-2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentBauer Sharp

Bauer
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COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 20 College Football Playoff First Round Game Miami at Texas A&M
Report: Francis Mauigoa’s medical recheck found no new issues
There is some positive news on the medical front for one of the top offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft class.
The Raiders’ struggles come down to a chronic lack of talent
WR Denzel Boston visits with Panthers
2026 NFL Draft Running Back rankings: Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love in a class by himself
The signs keep pointing to the Raiders taking Fernando Mendoza
Jawaan Taylor agrees to one-year deal with Falcons
Falcons OT Kaleb McGary retires