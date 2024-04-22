 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael McDowell heartbroken, yet proud after last-lap Talladega crash
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
From records to HOF points, what this Chevron win means for Nelly Korda
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler takes 5-shot lead into Monday finish at RBC Heritage

nbc_nas_degafinish_240421.jpg
Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race
nbc_nas_degahl_240421.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
nbc_golf_chevronrnd4_240421.jpg
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 4

NFLLos Angeles ChargersBen Mason

Ben
Mason

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Washington at Michigan
Chargers are the betting favorites to draft Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan RB Blake Corum
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh would love to draft his Michigan running back Blake Corum, if the betting odds are to be believed.
Jim Harbaugh delivers on vow to get tattoo commemorating Michigan national championship
DJ Chark visited Chargers
Chargers not interested in “fair trade” for No. 5, has to be “attractive for us”
Will Chargers use fifth overall pick on a wide receiver?
Dobbins’ move to LAC is ‘interesting’ for fantasy
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?