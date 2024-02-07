 Skip navigation
NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentBrian Johnson

Brian
Johnson

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles
Bucs announce interview with Brian Johnson for OC job
Former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson interviewed with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, the team announced.
Report: Cowboys interviewed Ron Rivera on Monday, Mike Zimmer on Tuesday
Bucs interview Larry Izzo for special teams coordinator
Packers are expected to hire Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach
Report: Jerry Rosburg, Ravens fail to reach deal for him to join coaching staff
Rex Burkhead announces his retirement
Dan Quinn: Eric Bieniemy will not be on the Commanders coaching staff