nbc_pft_justintucker_250131.jpg
Explaining legal components of Tucker accusations
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins

Report: Texans will interview Commanders assistant Brian Johnson

  
Published January 30, 2025 05:03 PM

The Texans will interview Commanders assistant head coach and offensive pass game coordinator Brian Johnson on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Johnson was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2023, with the team parting ways after the season. The Eagles ranked seventh in points per game and eighth in yards per game in Johnson’s time calling the plays.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach in 2021 before his promotion in 2023.

Johnson helped guide Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels this season.

The Texans were scheduled to talk to Texans senior offensive assistant Bill Lazor and Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Nick Caley for the job Thursday.

The team already has talked to Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Syracuse offensive coordinator and running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Bucs quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for the job.