Report: Texans will interview Commanders assistant Brian Johnson

The Texans will interview Commanders assistant head coach and offensive pass game coordinator Brian Johnson on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Johnson was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2023, with the team parting ways after the season. The Eagles ranked seventh in points per game and eighth in yards per game in Johnson’s time calling the plays.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach in 2021 before his promotion in 2023.

Johnson helped guide Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels this season.

The Texans were scheduled to talk to Texans senior offensive assistant Bill Lazor and Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Nick Caley for the job Thursday.

The team already has talked to Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Syracuse offensive coordinator and running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Bucs quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for the job.