Trey Hendrickson will report to Bengals camp

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout.

According to multiple reports, Hendrickson will report to Bengals training camp on Wednesday. Hendrickson also skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp as he looks for a new deal and he will be subject to fines of $50,000 a day for the time missed this summer.

Hendrickson and the Bengals have not agreed to a new deal at this point, but there have been talks and the decision to report was likely made in hopes that it might move those talks closer to an agreement.

While Hendrickson is set to be at camp, there’s no indication that he will be practicing without a new contract. Hendrickson said this offseason that he will not play in 2025 under his current pact.