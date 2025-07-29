 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Hendrickson will report to Bengals camp

  
Published July 29, 2025 06:47 PM

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout.

According to multiple reports, Hendrickson will report to Bengals training camp on Wednesday. Hendrickson also skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp as he looks for a new deal and he will be subject to fines of $50,000 a day for the time missed this summer.

Hendrickson and the Bengals have not agreed to a new deal at this point, but there have been talks and the decision to report was likely made in hopes that it might move those talks closer to an agreement.

While Hendrickson is set to be at camp, there’s no indication that he will be practicing without a new contract. Hendrickson said this offseason that he will not play in 2025 under his current pact.