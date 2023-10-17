 Skip navigation
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
nbc_pft_qbinjuries_231017.jpg
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
nbc_pft_panicmeter_231017.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6

Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
nbc_pft_qbinjuries_231017.jpg
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
nbc_pft_panicmeter_231017.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Report: Terrell Owens struck by car after argument during basketball game
Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens was involved in a car accident on Monday night.
Robert Saleh: Poor choice of words to say we’ve embarrassed other quarterbacks
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
Nick Siranni won’t say whether the Eagles tried to let the Jets score
Eagles shouldn’t have let Jets score late touchdown
Are 49ers, Eagles first losses causes for concern?
Lane Johnson has lateral ankle sprain, might play Sunday night vs. Dolphins