 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLLos Angeles RamsCobie Durant

Cobie
Durant

Los Angeles Rams season schedule
05:43
PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 7: Sean McVay
In the rivalry between Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, McVay wins this round.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
Brad Holmes learned about drafting football character from Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp
Kirk Cousins could be the most fascinating focal point of Quarterback
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
2023 Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Preview
  • Kyle Dvorchak
    ,
  • Kyle Dvorchak
    ,
Rams sign three more picks, including Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
Baker Mayfield: Rams stint “kind of hit reset button” on my career