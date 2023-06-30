Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Washington Commanders
Efe Obada
Efe
Obada
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
04:58
NFL has suspended 10 players for gambling over past two years
The NFL on Thursday suspended three more players indefinitely for betting on NFL games.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Efe Obada
WAS
Defensive End
#97
Commanders keep Efe Obada with one-year agreement
Efe Obada
WAS
Defensive End
#97
Commanders sign non-tendered RFA DE Obada
Efe Obada
WAS
Defensive End
#97
Panthers don’t tender offer to RFA Efe Obada
Efe Obada
WAS
Defensive End
#97
Panthers keep Efe Obada on 1-year deal
Efe Obada
WAS
Defensive End
#97
Panthers re-sign DE Efe Obada
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Jahan Dotson: It’s my breakout year
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Commanders’ training-camp arrangement with Richmond is officially over
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Yes, the 49ers and Rams could both pursue Kirk Cousins next year
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jets are bracing for an involuntary Hard Knocks assignment
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad