nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Commanders elevate Zane Gonzalez, Efe Obada for Thursday night’s game

  
Published November 14, 2024 04:08 PM

Zane Gonzalez will be handling the kicking duties for the Commanders again this week.

The Commanders announced on Thursday that they have elevated Gonzalez from the practice squad. They did the same for last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and Gonzalez made two field goals and three extra points.

Austin Seibert was ruled out of both games with a right hip injury.

The Commanders also elevated defensive end Efe Obada. Obada has played in five games this season and has been credited with four tackles in those appearances.

No offensive tackles were called up, which suggests that some or all of the three tackles listed as questionable — Brandon Coleman (shoulder), Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and Andrew Wylie (shoulder) — will be able to go against the Eagles.