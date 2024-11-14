Commanders elevate Zane Gonzalez, Efe Obada for Thursday night’s game

Zane Gonzalez will be handling the kicking duties for the Commanders again this week.

The Commanders announced on Thursday that they have elevated Gonzalez from the practice squad. They did the same for last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and Gonzalez made two field goals and three extra points.

Austin Seibert was ruled out of both games with a right hip injury.

The Commanders also elevated defensive end Efe Obada. Obada has played in five games this season and has been credited with four tackles in those appearances.

No offensive tackles were called up, which suggests that some or all of the three tackles listed as questionable — Brandon Coleman (shoulder), Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and Andrew Wylie (shoulder) — will be able to go against the Eagles.