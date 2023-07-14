 Skip navigation
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Eli
Ricks

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
LSU cornerback Eli Ricks to have season-ending surgery
LSU starting cornerback Eli Ricks has decided to have season-ending surgery to repair an injury that has nagged him for much of the season, coach Ed Orgeron said.
Malik Jackson announces his retirement
Dallas Goedert: Defenses called us “soft,” said “run a real play” whenever we ran our QB sneak
Jalen Carter sued by former Georgia football staffer for leaving scene of fatal car crash
Dallas Goedert says Jalen Hurts is a Top 2 QB
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
Deebo Samuel abruptly ends interview when asked about Eagles