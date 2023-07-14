Skip navigation
BUY NOW:
Philadelphia Eagles
Eli Ricks
ER
Eli
Ricks
LSU cornerback Eli Ricks to have season-ending surgery
LSU starting cornerback Eli Ricks has decided to have season-ending surgery to repair an injury that has nagged him for much of the season, coach Ed Orgeron said.
Eli Ricks
PHI
Cornerback
#39
Alabama’s Ricks named top CB in college football
Eli Ricks
PHI
Cornerback
#39
CB Ricks added to preseason watch list
Eli Ricks
PHI
Cornerback
#39
Court dismisses marijuana charge against Ricks
Eli Ricks
PHI
Cornerback
#39
Alabama CB Ricks solid in man coverage
Eli Ricks
PHI
Cornerback
#39
Alabama CB Ricks arrested on multiple charges
Malik Jackson announces his retirement
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Dallas Goedert: Defenses called us “soft,” said “run a real play” whenever we ran our QB sneak
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jalen Carter sued by former Georgia football staffer for leaving scene of fatal car crash
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Dallas Goedert says Jalen Hurts is a Top 2 QB
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Deebo Samuel abruptly ends interview when asked about Eagles
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
