NFL
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Miami Dolphins
Erik Ezukanma
Erik
Ezukanma
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
07:06
Dolphins agree to terms with Chosen Anderson
The Dolphins have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Chosen Anderson, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Erik Ezukanma
MIA
Wide Receiver
#18
Ezukanma runs solid 40 time at Pro Day
Erik Ezukanma
MIA
Wide Receiver
#18
Ezukanma held under 10 yards in shutout loss
Erik Ezukanma
MIA
Wide Receiver
#18
EZ-E dominates Iowa State with two red zone TDs
Erik Ezukanma
MIA
Wide Receiver
#18
Texas Tech WR Ezukanma excels in loss to Oklahoma
Erik Ezukanma
MIA
Wide Receiver
#18
Ezukanma shows speed and versatility in win
Dalvin Cook: Free agent process is fun
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Clarence Thomas received a Super Bowl ring from Jerry Jones
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Alec Ingold: Mike McDaniel presents an encouraging way to look at football
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Dalvin Cook's agent fuels talk of possible deal with the Jets
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Report: Dalvin Cook decision to wait until closer to training camp
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Emmanuel Ogbah on Dolphins' defense: "We can be as good as we want to be"
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad